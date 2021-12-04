Masonite International Co. (NYSE:DOOR) Short Interest Update

Masonite International Co. (NYSE:DOOR) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 443,900 shares, a drop of 30.0% from the October 31st total of 634,100 shares. Approximately 1.9% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 129,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.4 days.

Masonite International stock traded down $1.49 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $109.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 177,387 shares, compared to its average volume of 154,600. Masonite International has a 1-year low of $92.08 and a 1-year high of $132.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 3.15 and a quick ratio of 2.27. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $112.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $114.75. The company has a market cap of $2.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.57 and a beta of 1.74.

Masonite International (NYSE:DOOR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $1.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.12. Masonite International had a net margin of 5.68% and a return on equity of 25.12%. The business had revenue of $652.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $673.71 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.16 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Masonite International will post 8.1 EPS for the current year.

DOOR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Masonite International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Masonite International from $144.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $135.20.

In other Masonite International news, insider Robert Edgar Lewis sold 8,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.19, for a total value of $999,234.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Pitcairn Co. increased its holdings in Masonite International by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 3,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $339,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the period. Aurora Investment Counsel increased its holdings in Masonite International by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel now owns 10,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,121,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board increased its holdings in Masonite International by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 2,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL increased its holdings in Masonite International by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 4,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $537,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Masonite International by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,168,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.39% of the company’s stock.

Masonite International Company Profile

Masonite International Corp. engages in the manufacture of interior and exterior doors for residential and architectural use. It operates through the following geographical segments: North American Residential, Europe, Architectural, and Corporate and Other. The Corporate and other segment includes unallocated corporate costs and the results of immaterial operating segments.

