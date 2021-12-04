Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) Shares Purchased by GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC

GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC increased its position in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) by 4.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,399 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $834,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 0.4% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 33,977,387 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $12,404,804,000 after purchasing an additional 131,150 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 1.2% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 28,959,043 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $10,572,657,000 after purchasing an additional 332,047 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 1.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,779,658 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $6,856,264,000 after purchasing an additional 259,715 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 1.5% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,192,159 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $5,166,587,000 after purchasing an additional 215,805 shares during the period. Finally, Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in Mastercard by 7.3% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 12,908,942 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $4,712,941,000 after acquiring an additional 881,104 shares during the period. 73.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Michael Miebach sold 10,670 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.00, for a total value of $3,947,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 90,994 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $354.40, for a total value of $32,248,273.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 647,628 shares of company stock worth $214,977,545 in the last three months. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of MA opened at $322.11 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.33. Mastercard Incorporated has a one year low of $306.00 and a one year high of $401.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $316.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.62, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.12. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $344.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $357.95.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The credit services provider reported $2.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $4.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.95 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 116.88% and a net margin of 45.50%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.60 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Mastercard Incorporated will post 8.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Mastercard declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Tuesday, November 30th that permits the company to buyback $8.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the credit services provider to reacquire up to 2.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 6th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.61%. This is a positive change from Mastercard’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. Mastercard’s payout ratio is 21.65%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on MA. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Mastercard from $412.00 to $403.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Mastercard from $400.00 to $430.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Mastercard from $427.00 to $430.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Mastercard in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $448.00 price target for the company. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on Mastercard from $450.00 to $465.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Mastercard has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $426.57.

Mastercard, Inc operates as a technology company. The firm engages in the payments industry that connects consumers, financial institutions, merchants, governments and business. It offers payment solutions for the development and implementation of credit, debit, prepaid, commercial and payment programs.

