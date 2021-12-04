Matson, Inc. (NYSE:MATX) President Sells $246,720.00 in Stock

Matson, Inc. (NYSE:MATX) President Ronald J. Forest sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.24, for a total transaction of $246,720.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

MATX opened at $81.21 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $85.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $75.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88. Matson, Inc. has a twelve month low of $55.41 and a twelve month high of $94.54. The firm has a market cap of $3.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.78 and a beta of 0.95.

Matson (NYSE:MATX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shipping company reported $6.53 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.53. Matson had a net margin of 18.42% and a return on equity of 54.88%. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.63 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Matson, Inc. will post 15.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 11th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 9th. Matson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.46%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of MATX. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Matson by 72,124.1% during the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 626,905 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $50,598,000 after acquiring an additional 626,037 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Matson by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,503,386 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $288,217,000 after acquiring an additional 268,612 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Matson by 10.7% during the 2nd quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,209,906 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $141,434,000 after acquiring an additional 213,045 shares during the last quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Matson during the 2nd quarter worth about $10,918,000. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. grew its holdings in Matson by 768.6% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 180,911 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $11,576,000 after acquiring an additional 160,084 shares during the last quarter. 85.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Matson from $80.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th.

About Matson

Matson, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of logistics and transportation services. It operates through the Ocean Transportation and Logistics segments. The Ocean Transportation segment offers ocean freight transportation, container stevedoring, refrigerated cargo services, inland transportation, and other terminal services.

