Matterport (NASDAQ:MTTR) Price Target Raised to $38.00 at Wedbush

Matterport (NASDAQ:MTTR) had its target price increased by Wedbush from $30.00 to $38.00 in a report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. Wedbush currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

MTTR has been the topic of a number of other reports. Loop Capital assumed coverage on Matterport in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They issued a buy rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Matterport from $25.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised Matterport from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Matterport from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Matterport in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. They issued a buy rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Matterport has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $27.40.

Get Matterport alerts:

Shares of MTTR stock opened at $25.51 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $22.70. Matterport has a 12 month low of $10.45 and a 12 month high of $37.60.

Matterport (NASDAQ:MTTR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $27.66 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.20 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Matterport will post -0.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MTTR. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Matterport during the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Vestcor Inc bought a new stake in shares of Matterport during the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Matterport during the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Matterport during the third quarter worth $42,000. Finally, First Manhattan Co. bought a new stake in Matterport during the third quarter worth $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.93% of the company’s stock.

About Matterport

Matterport Inc is a spatial data company driving the digital transformation of the built world. Matterport Inc, formerly known as Gores Holdings VI, is based in SUNNYVALE, Calif.

Read More: How a Back-End Load Mutual Fund Works

Receive News & Ratings for Matterport Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Matterport and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.