MAX Exchange Token Price Reaches $0.41 on Top Exchanges (MAX)

MAX Exchange Token (CURRENCY:MAX) traded 5.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on December 4th. One MAX Exchange Token coin can now be bought for $0.41 or 0.00000849 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. MAX Exchange Token has a market cap of $925,012.62 and approximately $248,269.00 worth of MAX Exchange Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, MAX Exchange Token has traded down 1.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 11.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47,856.54 or 0.99722182 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 19.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.55 or 0.00055329 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 20.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $138.00 or 0.00287565 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 16.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $219.26 or 0.00456880 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 17.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $87.90 or 0.00183170 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 14.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.06 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded down 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.58 or 0.00011618 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded down 16.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.75 or 0.00009891 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00001752 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001314 BTC.

About MAX Exchange Token

MAX Exchange Token (CRYPTO:MAX) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA3 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 6th, 2014. MAX Exchange Token’s total supply is 300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,271,283 coins. The official website for MAX Exchange Token is max.maicoin.com . MAX Exchange Token’s official Twitter account is @maxcoinproject

According to CryptoCompare, “A coin operating on a slightly different algorithm of SHA-3. However the main characteristics are all there including a relatively fast 30 second block time. Retargetting is done using the Kimoto Gravity well algorithm. “

Buying and Selling MAX Exchange Token

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MAX Exchange Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MAX Exchange Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy MAX Exchange Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

