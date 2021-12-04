Medicus Sciences Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:MSAC) Short Interest Update

Medicus Sciences Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:MSAC) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,400 shares, a decline of 22.2% from the October 31st total of 1,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 20,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Shares of Medicus Sciences Acquisition stock traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $9.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 506 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,455. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $9.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.68. Medicus Sciences Acquisition has a one year low of $9.58 and a one year high of $10.29.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Condor Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of Medicus Sciences Acquisition by 263.2% in the 3rd quarter. Condor Capital Management now owns 2,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Medicus Sciences Acquisition by 140.0% in the 3rd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 3,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. Mariner Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Medicus Sciences Acquisition in the 3rd quarter worth about $98,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Medicus Sciences Acquisition by 124.0% during the 3rd quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 11,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 6,094 shares during the period. Finally, Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Medicus Sciences Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth about $115,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.66% of the company’s stock.

Medicus Sciences Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It focuses on the healthcare industry primarily the medical technology sector in the United States and internationally.

