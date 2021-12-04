Meggitt PLC (OTCMKTS:MEGGF) Receives $8.00 Average PT from Brokerages

Meggitt PLC (OTCMKTS:MEGGF) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the thirteen research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $8.00.

MEGGF has been the topic of several analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of Meggitt from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $8.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, August 6th. HSBC downgraded shares of Meggitt from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Meggitt in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $8.00 price target for the company. Finally, Societe Generale reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Meggitt in a research note on Friday, August 13th.

Meggitt stock remained flat at $$9.93 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $10.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.98. Meggitt has a twelve month low of $5.47 and a twelve month high of $12.10.

Meggitt Plc is a holding company, which engages in the designs and manufacture of components and sub-systems for aerospace, defence, and energy markets. It operates through the following segments: Meggitt Aircraft Braking Systems; Meggitt Control Systems; Meggitt Polymers and Composites; Meggitt Sensing Systems; and Meggitt Equipment Group.

