Mercantile Bank Co. (NASDAQ:MBWM) Short Interest Update

Mercantile Bank Co. (NASDAQ:MBWM) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 119,300 shares, a decrease of 29.0% from the October 31st total of 168,100 shares. Currently, 0.8% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 40,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.0 days.

Shares of NASDAQ MBWM traded down $0.73 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $33.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 30,896 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,758. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $34.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $522.12 million, a P/E ratio of 8.80 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.02. Mercantile Bank has a 1-year low of $25.07 and a 1-year high of $37.33.

Mercantile Bank (NASDAQ:MBWM) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.10. Mercantile Bank had a net margin of 30.43% and a return on equity of 14.00%. The business had revenue of $46.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.13 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.66 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Mercantile Bank will post 3.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 2nd. Mercantile Bank’s payout ratio is currently 31.50%.

In other Mercantile Bank news, Director Lonna Wiersma sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.88, for a total transaction of $92,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Mercantile Bank by 2.8% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,775 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $345,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Mercantile Bank by 20.6% during the third quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,236 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Mercantile Bank by 0.9% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 45,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,451,000 after purchasing an additional 394 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Mercantile Bank by 2.3% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,026 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $877,000 after purchasing an additional 648 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Mercantile Bank during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.07% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Mercantile Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

Mercantile Bank Company Profile

Mercantile Bank Corp. operates as a bank holding company for Mercantile Bank of Michigan. It offers checking and savings accounts, credit and debit cards, mobile and Internet banking, business loans, mobile wallet, health savings account, and treasury management services. The company was founded on July 15, 1997 and is headquartered in Grand Rapids, MI.

