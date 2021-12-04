Merck KGaA (OTCMKTS:MKGAY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Merck KGaA (OTCMKTS:MKGAY) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on MKGAY shares. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Merck KGaA in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Merck KGaA in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Barclays raised Merck KGaA from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. UBS Group lowered Merck KGaA from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Merck KGaA in a research note on Friday, November 12th.

Shares of Merck KGaA stock remained flat at $$38.36 on Friday. Merck KGaA has a 12 month low of $32.53 and a 12 month high of $42.02. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.36.

Merck KGaA is a science and technology company, which engages in the manufacture of pharmaceutical and chemical products. It operates through the following sectors: Healthcare, Life Science, Performance Materials and Corporate and Other. The Healthcare sector discovers, develops, and produces prescription medicines used to treat cancer, multiple sclerosis, and infertility.

