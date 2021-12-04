Meridian Bioscience (NASDAQ:VIVO) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Meridian Bioscience (NASDAQ:VIVO) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.980-$1.080 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.070. The company issued revenue guidance of $285 million-$300 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $283.27 million.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. HC Wainwright increased their price objective on Meridian Bioscience from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut Meridian Bioscience from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th.

Get Meridian Bioscience alerts:

Shares of Meridian Bioscience stock traded down $0.16 during trading on Friday, reaching $19.60. 415,717 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 556,471. The company has a quick ratio of 3.36, a current ratio of 5.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Meridian Bioscience has a twelve month low of $17.00 and a twelve month high of $30.65. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $19.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $849.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.10 and a beta of 0.43.

Meridian Bioscience (NASDAQ:VIVO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 12th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.03. Meridian Bioscience had a return on equity of 24.58% and a net margin of 23.29%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.19 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Meridian Bioscience will post 1.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Meridian Bioscience stock. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Meridian Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIVO) by 5.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,013 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 889 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Meridian Bioscience were worth $327,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 98.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Meridian Bioscience Company Profile

Meridian Bioscience, Inc engages in the development, production, sale, and distribution of diagnostic products. Its platforms include molecular, immunoassay, urea breath, and blood chemistry. It operates through the Diagnostics and Life Science segments. The Diagnostics segment consists of manufacturing operations for infectious disease and blood chemistry products; and sale and distribution of diagnostics products domestically and abroad.

Featured Article: What is Liquidity?

Receive News & Ratings for Meridian Bioscience Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meridian Bioscience and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.