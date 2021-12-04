Meridian Bioscience (NASDAQ:VIVO) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Meridian Bioscience (NASDAQ:VIVO) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.980-$1.080 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.070. The company issued revenue guidance of $285 million-$300 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $283.27 million.

Shares of NASDAQ:VIVO traded down $0.16 during trading on Friday, hitting $19.60. 415,717 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 556,471. The company has a market capitalization of $849.93 million, a P/E ratio of 12.10 and a beta of 0.43. Meridian Bioscience has a 1-year low of $17.00 and a 1-year high of $30.65. The business’s 50 day moving average is $19.33 and its 200-day moving average is $19.84. The company has a quick ratio of 3.36, a current ratio of 5.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Meridian Bioscience (NASDAQ:VIVO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 12th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.03. Meridian Bioscience had a net margin of 23.29% and a return on equity of 24.58%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.19 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Meridian Bioscience will post 1.63 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Meridian Bioscience from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on shares of Meridian Bioscience from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, November 15th.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Meridian Bioscience stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Meridian Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIVO) by 5.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 17,013 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 889 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Meridian Bioscience were worth $327,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 98.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Meridian Bioscience Company Profile

Meridian Bioscience, Inc engages in the development, production, sale, and distribution of diagnostic products. Its platforms include molecular, immunoassay, urea breath, and blood chemistry. It operates through the Diagnostics and Life Science segments. The Diagnostics segment consists of manufacturing operations for infectious disease and blood chemistry products; and sale and distribution of diagnostics products domestically and abroad.

