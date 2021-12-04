Meritor (NYSE:MTOR) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Meritor (NYSE:MTOR) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.250-$3.750 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $3.890. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.10 billion-$4.30 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.32 billion.

Several brokerages recently commented on MTOR. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Meritor from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut Meritor from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Barclays increased their price target on Meritor from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, TheStreet raised Meritor from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Meritor currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $30.00.

NYSE:MTOR traded up $0.37 on Friday, hitting $26.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 540,291 shares, compared to its average volume of 599,213. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $25.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 2.04. Meritor has a one year low of $20.50 and a one year high of $33.56.

Meritor (NYSE:MTOR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 16th. The auto parts company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $945.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $991.00 million. Meritor had a return on equity of 32.03% and a net margin of 5.19%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.15 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Meritor will post 3.63 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Chairman Jeffrey A. Craig sold 113,486 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.19, for a total transaction of $2,858,712.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Chris Villavarayan sold 29,326 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.20, for a total value of $739,015.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 157,710 shares of company stock worth $3,973,359. 2.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Meritor stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Meritor, Inc. (NYSE:MTOR) by 13.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,574 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,040 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Meritor were worth $374,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 94.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Meritor, Inc engages in the design, production and trade of integrated systems, modules and components to equipment manufacturers. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Truck and Aftermarket and Industrial. The Commercial Truck and Trailer segment supplies drivetrain systems and components, including axles, drivelines and braking and suspension systems, for medium- and heavy-duty trucks and other applications.

