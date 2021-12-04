Methode Electronics (NYSE:MEI) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Methode Electronics (NYSE:MEI) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.000-$3.200 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.150. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.14 billion-$1.16 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.14 billion.

MEI stock traded up $1.11 during trading on Friday, hitting $45.23. The company had a trading volume of 174,625 shares, compared to its average volume of 187,725. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $44.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.20. The company has a current ratio of 3.24, a quick ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a market cap of $1.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.23 and a beta of 1.24. Methode Electronics has a fifty-two week low of $36.13 and a fifty-two week high of $50.19.

Methode Electronics (NYSE:MEI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 2nd. The electronics maker reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.03. Methode Electronics had a return on equity of 15.22% and a net margin of 11.03%. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.17 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Methode Electronics will post 3.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 29th. Investors of record on Friday, October 15th were paid a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 14th. Methode Electronics’s dividend payout ratio is 16.42%.

In other news, Director Lawrence B. Skatoff sold 1,955 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.66, for a total transaction of $83,400.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Lawrence B. Skatoff sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.80, for a total value of $85,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 5,955 shares of company stock worth $254,600. 4.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Methode Electronics stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Methode Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:MEI) by 6.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,567 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,311 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada owned about 0.05% of Methode Electronics worth $864,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.80% of the company’s stock.

About Methode Electronics

Methode Electronics, Inc engages in the manufacture of component and subsystem devices. It operates through the following segments: Automotive, Interface, Industrial, and Medical. The Automotive segment supplies electronic and electromechanical devices, and related products to automobile original equipment manufacturers.

