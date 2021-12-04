Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY Acquires New Shares in KemPharm, Inc. (NASDAQ:KMPH)

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in KemPharm, Inc. (NASDAQ:KMPH) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 8,881 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $114,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in KMPH. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of KemPharm during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new stake in KemPharm in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in KemPharm in the 1st quarter worth approximately $53,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in KemPharm in the 1st quarter worth approximately $93,000. Finally, Pinz Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in KemPharm in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $135,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.09% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ KMPH opened at $7.72 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $8.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.23. KemPharm, Inc. has a one year low of $5.07 and a one year high of $19.52.

KemPharm (NASDAQ:KMPH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.02. KemPharm had a positive return on equity of 8.82% and a negative net margin of 37.66%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.64) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that KemPharm, Inc. will post 0.06 earnings per share for the current year.

KMPH has been the subject of several research analyst reports. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of KemPharm in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised KemPharm from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th.

KemPharm, Inc is a clinical-stage specialty pharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery and development of proprietary prodrugs. It focuses on the treatment of serious medical conditions such as attention deficit hyperactivity disorder, pain, and other central nervous system disorders through its platform technology known as Ligand Activated Therapy.

