Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY Grows Position in GreenSky, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSKY)

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its holdings in GreenSky, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSKY) by 222,844.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 20,065 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,056 shares during the quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in GreenSky were worth $111,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GSKY. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in GreenSky by 63.5% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 2,864 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in GreenSky in the second quarter worth $75,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its position in GreenSky by 31.7% in the second quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 17,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 4,213 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in GreenSky by 10.3% in the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 18,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 1,740 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in GreenSky in the second quarter worth $111,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.84% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered GreenSky from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Citigroup upped their target price on GreenSky from $7.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 16th.

GreenSky stock opened at $11.40 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.00 and a beta of 1.42. GreenSky, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.02 and a fifty-two week high of $12.63. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $11.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.35.

GreenSky (NASDAQ:GSKY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $128.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $143.42 million. GreenSky had a negative return on equity of 31.34% and a net margin of 8.24%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.03 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that GreenSky, Inc. will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other GreenSky news, CAO Angela M. Nagy sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.95, for a total value of $89,625.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gregg Steven Freishtat sold 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.88, for a total value of $1,782,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 374,406 shares of company stock worth $4,478,033. Corporate insiders own 52.61% of the company’s stock.

GreenSky, Inc is a technology company. It operates as a lending platform that enables retailers, health-care providers and home contractors to offer loans to their customers. The company was founded by David Zalik in 2006 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

