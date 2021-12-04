Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY Has $121,000 Stock Position in Ooma, Inc. (NYSE:OOMA)

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its stake in Ooma, Inc. (NYSE:OOMA) by 106,733.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,410 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,404 shares during the quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in Ooma were worth $121,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Trigran Investments Inc. boosted its position in Ooma by 33.3% during the 2nd quarter. Trigran Investments Inc. now owns 1,578,177 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,765,000 after acquiring an additional 394,456 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Ooma by 22.1% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,177,703 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $22,211,000 after acquiring an additional 213,100 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its position in Ooma by 48.6% during the 2nd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 957,137 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $18,052,000 after acquiring an additional 312,916 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Ooma by 13.6% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 458,078 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,639,000 after acquiring an additional 54,690 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Ooma by 587.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 273,701 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,161,000 after acquiring an additional 233,915 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.95% of the company’s stock.

OOMA has been the subject of a number of research reports. Alliance Global Partners raised their price objective on Ooma from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ooma from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. JMP Securities raised their price target on Ooma from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Benchmark raised their price target on Ooma from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, B. Riley raised their price target on Ooma from $24.00 to $27.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ooma currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.90.

Shares of OOMA stock opened at $18.81 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.58. Ooma, Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.32 and a twelve month high of $24.89. The company has a market capitalization of $442.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -171.00 and a beta of 0.50.

Ooma (NYSE:OOMA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 2nd. The technology company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.04. Ooma had a negative return on equity of 2.50% and a negative net margin of 1.30%. The business had revenue of $49.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.03 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.01) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Ooma, Inc. will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Jenny C. Yeh sold 3,817 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.04, for a total value of $84,126.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 9.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Ooma, Inc engages in the provision of platform for cloud-based communications solutions, smart security and other connected services. It helps create smart workplaces and homes by providing communications, monitoring, security, automation, productivity, and networking infrastructure applications. Its products and services include Ooma business and Ooma residential.

