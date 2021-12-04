Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY Makes New $116,000 Investment in Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN)

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 4,360 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $116,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Credit Agricole S A bought a new stake in Huntsman in the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators bought a new stake in Huntsman in the second quarter worth approximately $50,000. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Huntsman during the second quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Bbva USA bought a new stake in shares of Huntsman during the second quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Huntsman by 94.3% during the second quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 3,301 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 1,602 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Huntsman alerts:

HUN stock opened at $31.85 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Huntsman Co. has a 1-year low of $24.09 and a 1-year high of $34.47. The stock has a market cap of $6.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.97 and a beta of 1.27.

Huntsman (NYSE:HUN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The basic materials company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.15. Huntsman had a return on equity of 18.10% and a net margin of 10.12%. The business had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.04 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.32 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 51.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Huntsman Co. will post 3.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a $0.188 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.36%. This is a boost from Huntsman’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. Huntsman’s payout ratio is currently 21.13%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on HUN shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Huntsman from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $39.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Huntsman from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Huntsman from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Huntsman from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Huntsman from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Huntsman has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.77.

Huntsman Profile

Huntsman Corp. engages in the manufacturing of differentiated organic chemical products. It operates through the following segments: Polyurethanes, Performance Products, Advanced Materials, and Textile Effects. The Polyurethanes segment manufactures and markets polyurethane chemicals, including MDI products, PO, polyols, PG, TPU, aniline, and MTBE.

Recommended Story: Trade Deficit

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HUN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN).

Receive News & Ratings for Huntsman Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huntsman and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.