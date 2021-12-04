Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY Purchases New Stake in Eastman Kodak (NYSE:KODK)

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in shares of Eastman Kodak (NYSE:KODK) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 13,136 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $109,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Eastman Kodak by 3,009.3% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,358 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 3,250 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its position in Eastman Kodak by 158.5% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 3,518 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 2,157 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in Eastman Kodak by 92.4% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 6,923 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 3,324 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Eastman Kodak during the second quarter valued at $97,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Eastman Kodak by 416.4% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 11,598 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 9,352 shares during the period. 24.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of KODK stock opened at $5.41 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. Eastman Kodak has a fifty-two week low of $5.34 and a fifty-two week high of $14.18. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $6.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.34.

Separately, TheStreet raised Eastman Kodak from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

About Eastman Kodak

Eastman Kodak Co engages in the provision of analog and digital innovations. It operates through the following segments: Traditional Printing, Digital Printing, Advanced Materials and Chemicals and Brand. The Traditional Printing segment consists of Prepress Solutions, which includes Kodak’s digital offset plate offerings and computer-to-plate imaging solutions.

