Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY Raises Stock Position in Sierra Bancorp (NASDAQ:BSRR)

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its stake in shares of Sierra Bancorp (NASDAQ:BSRR) by 92,600.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,635 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,630 shares during the quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in Sierra Bancorp were worth $118,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Sierra Bancorp by 14.2% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,110 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 510 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in Sierra Bancorp by 6.9% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 7,992 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $203,000 after buying an additional 517 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Sierra Bancorp by 7.4% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,640 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $232,000 after buying an additional 597 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Sierra Bancorp during the second quarter valued at approximately $245,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Sierra Bancorp during the second quarter valued at approximately $325,000. 53.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Sierra Bancorp alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sierra Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday.

In other news, EVP Michael Olague sold 2,000 shares of Sierra Bancorp stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.67, for a total transaction of $49,340.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director James C. Holly sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.68, for a total transaction of $123,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 11.89% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of BSRR opened at $25.52 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $393.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.28 and a beta of 1.23. Sierra Bancorp has a twelve month low of $21.48 and a twelve month high of $29.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company has a 50 day moving average of $25.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.25.

Sierra Bancorp (NASDAQ:BSRR) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $34.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.83 million. Sierra Bancorp had a net margin of 29.85% and a return on equity of 11.98%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Sierra Bancorp will post 2.83 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 2nd were paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 1st. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.45%. Sierra Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.00%.

Sierra Bancorp Profile

Sierra Bancorp is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It offers a wide range of deposit products and services for individuals and businesses including checking accounts, savings accounts, money market demand accounts, time deposits, retirement accounts, and sweep accounts.

Read More: Consumer Price Index (CPI)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSRR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sierra Bancorp (NASDAQ:BSRR).

Receive News & Ratings for Sierra Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sierra Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.