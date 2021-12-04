Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD) Updates Q4 2021 Earnings Guidance

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD) updated its fourth quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $10.000-$10.050 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $9.990. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.01 billion-$1.01 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.01 billion.Mettler-Toledo International also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $33.350-$33.400 EPS.

Shares of MTD stock opened at $1,529.53 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $35.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.41, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.04. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $1,468.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1,452.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.30, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.24. Mettler-Toledo International has a fifty-two week low of $1,033.40 and a fifty-two week high of $1,626.62.

Get Mettler-Toledo International alerts:

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $8.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.28 by $0.44. The company had revenue of $951.95 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $931.63 million. Mettler-Toledo International had a net margin of 20.85% and a return on equity of 369.24%. Mettler-Toledo International’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $7.02 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Mettler-Toledo International will post 33.42 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on MTD. Zacks Investment Research raised Mettler-Toledo International from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $1,552.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,455.00 to $1,531.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

In other Mettler-Toledo International news, Director Olivier A. Filliol sold 8,930 shares of Mettler-Toledo International stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,536.29, for a total transaction of $13,719,069.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Olivier A. Filliol sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,546.57, for a total transaction of $12,372,560.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 24,826 shares of company stock valued at $38,251,715. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Mettler-Toledo International stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 64,742 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,515 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.28% of Mettler-Toledo International worth $89,690,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 92.27% of the company’s stock.

Mettler-Toledo International Company Profile

Mettler-Toledo International, Inc is a supplier of precision instruments and services. The firm manufactures weighing instruments for use in laboratory, industrial, packaging, logistics, and food retailing applications. It also manufactures several related analytical instruments and provides automated chemistry solutions used in drug and chemical compound discovery and development; and also, metal detection and other end-of-line inspection systems used in production and packaging and provides solutions for use in certain process analytics applications.

See Also: What is Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)?

Receive News & Ratings for Mettler-Toledo International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mettler-Toledo International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.