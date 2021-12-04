MIB Coin 24-Hour Volume Tops $4.00 (MIB)

MIB Coin (CURRENCY:MIB) traded 22.6% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on December 4th. Over the last week, MIB Coin has traded 0.6% higher against the US dollar. One MIB Coin coin can now be bought for $0.0030 or 0.00000006 BTC on major exchanges. MIB Coin has a total market capitalization of $476,717.02 and approximately $4.00 worth of MIB Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Arweave (AR) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $49.84 or 0.00102310 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001644 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.47 or 0.00013289 BTC.

Carry (CRE) traded down 19.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0109 or 0.00000022 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 12.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0971 or 0.00000199 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded 15.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000013 BTC.

My Master War (MAT) traded down 21.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.59 or 0.00003268 BTC.

HitChain (HIT) traded 50.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded down 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0141 or 0.00000029 BTC.

About MIB Coin

MIB Coin (CRYPTO:MIB) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. MIB Coin’s total supply is 437,261,911 coins and its circulating supply is 159,959,983 coins. The official website for MIB Coin is www.mibcoin.io . MIB Coin’s official Twitter account is @mibcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “MIB (Mobile Integrated Blockchain) is a blockchain-based platform developed to allow users to mine through smartphones due to the lack of power generation in areas like Central Asia, Africa, South America, and Southeast Asia. The participants of the MIB ecosystem need to download the Mobile Smart Miner App (available on iOS and Android), connect to a wireless network and can start immediately using the Smart Miner to mine MIB coins. MIB also provides a wallet to store the MIB coins. “

Buying and Selling MIB Coin

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MIB Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade MIB Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MIB Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

