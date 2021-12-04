Midwest Holding Inc. (NASDAQ:MDWT) Stock Holdings Lifted by Millennium Management LLC

Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in Midwest Holding Inc. (NASDAQ:MDWT) by 36.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 55,787 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,894 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC owned about 1.49% of Midwest worth $2,182,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Midwest by 33,075.0% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 1,323 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Midwest in the first quarter worth approximately $72,000. Frontier Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Midwest by 159.4% in the second quarter. Frontier Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $678,000 after acquiring an additional 10,625 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in Midwest by 3,226.2% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 20,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $788,000 after purchasing an additional 19,486 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new position in Midwest during the second quarter valued at approximately $816,000. 27.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ MDWT opened at $15.73 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.80 million and a PE ratio of -2.31. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $32.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.24. Midwest Holding Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.16 and a 12-month high of $126.00.

Midwest (NASDAQ:MDWT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $10.81 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.20 million. On average, analysts expect that Midwest Holding Inc. will post 1.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on MDWT. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Midwest in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Midwest from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th.

Midwest Profile

Midwest Holding, Inc engages in the provision of insurance services. It offers underwriting and marketing of life insurance and annuity products. The company was founded by Rick D. Meyer and Travis R. Meyer on October 31, 2003 and is headquartered in Lincoln, NE.

