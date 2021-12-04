Millennium Management LLC Has $2.07 Million Holdings in Assembly Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASMB)

Millennium Management LLC raised its position in Assembly Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASMB) by 510.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 532,327 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 445,090 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in Assembly Biosciences were worth $2,065,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SG3 Management LLC acquired a new position in Assembly Biosciences in the second quarter valued at about $39,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Assembly Biosciences by 185.4% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,319 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 6,703 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. acquired a new position in Assembly Biosciences in the second quarter valued at about $42,000. New York Life Investments Alternatives acquired a new position in Assembly Biosciences in the second quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Bridgefront Capital LLC acquired a new position in Assembly Biosciences in the second quarter valued at about $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Assembly Biosciences alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ ASMB opened at $2.13 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $101.95 million, a PE ratio of -0.77 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a 50-day moving average of $2.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.43. Assembly Biosciences, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.10 and a 1-year high of $7.02.

Assembly Biosciences (NASDAQ:ASMB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.57) by $0.16. The business had revenue of $6.25 million for the quarter. As a group, research analysts expect that Assembly Biosciences, Inc. will post -2.09 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. William Blair lowered shares of Assembly Biosciences from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $3.10 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of Assembly Biosciences in a research note on Monday, September 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $3.50 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Assembly Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.50 target price for the company in a research note on Friday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.35.

About Assembly Biosciences

Assembly Biosciences, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the development of products for infectious diseases, such as chronic hepatitis B virus and illnesses associated with a dysbiotic microbiome. It focuses in two innovative platform programs: oral therapeutics for the treatment of hepatitis B virus, and the oral synthetic live biotherapeutics candidate.

Featured Story: What is the S&P/TSX Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ASMB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Assembly Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASMB).

Receive News & Ratings for Assembly Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Assembly Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.