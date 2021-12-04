Millennium Management LLC Has $2.12 Million Stake in iClick Interactive Asia Group Limited (NASDAQ:ICLK)

Millennium Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of iClick Interactive Asia Group Limited (NASDAQ:ICLK) by 26.4% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 191,713 shares of the company’s stock after selling 68,622 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in iClick Interactive Asia Group were worth $2,117,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in iClick Interactive Asia Group by 27.2% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 7,213,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,636,000 after buying an additional 1,542,642 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its holdings in iClick Interactive Asia Group by 3.9% during the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 4,845,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,495,000 after buying an additional 182,238 shares during the last quarter. TT International Asset Management LTD increased its holdings in iClick Interactive Asia Group by 0.4% during the second quarter. TT International Asset Management LTD now owns 2,881,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,813,000 after buying an additional 10,066 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in iClick Interactive Asia Group by 17.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,278,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,116,000 after buying an additional 188,883 shares during the last quarter. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its position in iClick Interactive Asia Group by 3.6% during the second quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,181,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,044,000 after purchasing an additional 41,341 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.67% of the company’s stock.

Get iClick Interactive Asia Group alerts:

A number of equities analysts have commented on ICLK shares. Alliance Global Partners reduced their price objective on shares of iClick Interactive Asia Group from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of iClick Interactive Asia Group from $9.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th.

Shares of iClick Interactive Asia Group stock opened at $5.05 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $6.53 and a 200-day moving average of $7.43. The stock has a market cap of $476.64 million, a PE ratio of -38.85 and a beta of 0.47. iClick Interactive Asia Group Limited has a 52-week low of $4.13 and a 52-week high of $19.10.

iClick Interactive Asia Group (NASDAQ:ICLK) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 30th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.01). iClick Interactive Asia Group had a negative net margin of 3.62% and a negative return on equity of 1.76%.

iClick Interactive Asia Group Company Profile

iClick Interactive Asia Group Ltd. is a holding company, engages in the provision of online marketing and data technology platform. Its data-driven solutions help marketers identify, engage, and activate potential customers, monitor and measure the results of marketing campaigns, and create content catering to potential customers across different content distribution channels through both personal computer and mobile devices.

See Also: Google Finance

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ICLK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iClick Interactive Asia Group Limited (NASDAQ:ICLK).

Receive News & Ratings for iClick Interactive Asia Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iClick Interactive Asia Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.