Millennium Management LLC Invests $2.16 Million in Dune Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:DUNE)

Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Dune Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:DUNE) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 220,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,159,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of DUNE. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dune Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $5,094,000. Berkley W R Corp raised its position in shares of Dune Acquisition by 253.2% during the 2nd quarter. Berkley W R Corp now owns 331,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,240,000 after buying an additional 237,507 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Dune Acquisition by 90.5% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 418,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,094,000 after buying an additional 198,871 shares during the period. Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dune Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $978,000. Finally, Basso Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Dune Acquisition by 12.5% during the 2nd quarter. Basso Capital Management L.P. now owns 734,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,182,000 after buying an additional 81,641 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.70% of the company’s stock.

Get Dune Acquisition alerts:

DUNE stock opened at $9.88 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $9.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.81. Dune Acquisition Co. has a one year low of $9.51 and a one year high of $10.24.

Dune Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in West Palm Beach, Florida.

Featured Article: S&P/TSX Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DUNE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dune Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:DUNE).

Receive News & Ratings for Dune Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dune Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.