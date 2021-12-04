Millennium Management LLC Purchases New Position in Abeona Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ABEO)

Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Abeona Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ABEO) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 1,370,101 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,137,000. Millennium Management LLC owned 1.35% of Abeona Therapeutics at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Abeona Therapeutics by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,727,536 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,816,000 after buying an additional 232,228 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Abeona Therapeutics by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,022,004 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,154,000 after buying an additional 108,463 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Abeona Therapeutics by 242.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,815,198 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,833,000 after buying an additional 1,285,445 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Abeona Therapeutics by 254.0% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,118,934 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,104,000 after buying an additional 802,843 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Abeona Therapeutics by 330.6% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 931,964 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,453,000 after purchasing an additional 715,520 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on ABEO shares. HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on shares of Abeona Therapeutics from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 29th. SVB Leerink downgraded shares of Abeona Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $5.00 to $1.00 in a report on Tuesday. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Abeona Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Abeona Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 22nd.

In other news, CEO Michael Amoroso sold 45,409 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.09, for a total value of $49,495.81. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Edward Carr sold 29,122 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.05, for a total value of $30,578.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 159,355 shares of company stock valued at $161,858. 15.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ABEO stock opened at $0.58 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $0.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.24. Abeona Therapeutics Inc has a one year low of $0.56 and a one year high of $3.79. The stock has a market cap of $58.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.01 and a beta of 1.40.

Abeona Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ABEO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16). Research analysts expect that Abeona Therapeutics Inc will post -0.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Abeona Therapeutics Company Profile

Abeona Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and delivering gene therapy products for severe and life-threatening rare diseases. The company's lead programs are EB-101 (gene-corrected skin grafts) for recessive dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa (RDEB); ABO-102, which are AAV based gene therapies for Sanfilippo syndrome type A; and ABO-101, an adeno-associated virus (AAV) based gene therapies for Sanfilippo syndrome type B.

