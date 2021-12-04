Millennium Management LLC Sells 30,614 Shares of Stitch Fix, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFIX)

Millennium Management LLC cut its position in Stitch Fix, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFIX) by 45.4% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 36,770 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30,614 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in Stitch Fix were worth $2,217,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Working Capital Advisors UK Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Stitch Fix by 27.8% during the 2nd quarter. Working Capital Advisors UK Ltd. now owns 6,139,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $370,218,000 after purchasing an additional 1,336,989 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Stitch Fix by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,008,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $362,298,000 after purchasing an additional 508,853 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its stake in shares of Stitch Fix by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 5,997,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $361,670,000 after purchasing an additional 331,758 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Stitch Fix by 23.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,816,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,411,000 after purchasing an additional 924,886 shares during the period. Finally, Jackson Square Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Stitch Fix by 101.7% during the 2nd quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC now owns 2,750,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,870,000 after purchasing an additional 1,386,730 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.37% of the company’s stock.

In other Stitch Fix news, COO Mike C. Smith sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.49, for a total transaction of $669,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Katrina Lake sold 33,358 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.31, for a total value of $1,144,512.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 265,211 shares of company stock valued at $8,889,394 over the last 90 days. 45.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on SFIX shares. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Stitch Fix from $55.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. MKM Partners reduced their target price on Stitch Fix from $31.00 to $19.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Barclays reduced their target price on Stitch Fix from $59.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Truist Securities reduced their target price on Stitch Fix from $77.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, Wedbush began coverage on Stitch Fix in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Stitch Fix has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $78.10.

Shares of SFIX stock opened at $23.17 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.52 billion, a PE ratio of -231.68 and a beta of 1.81. Stitch Fix, Inc. has a 1-year low of $22.09 and a 1-year high of $113.76. The business has a 50-day moving average of $33.07 and a 200 day moving average of $44.55.

Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX) last issued its earnings results on Monday, September 20th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.31. The company had revenue of $571.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $548.01 million. Stitch Fix had a negative return on equity of 2.03% and a negative net margin of 0.42%. Stitch Fix’s quarterly revenue was up 28.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.44) EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Stitch Fix, Inc. will post -0.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Stitch Fix

Stitch Fix, Inc is an online personal styling service that delivers personalized fixes of apparel and accessories to men, women and kids. The company was founded by Katrina Lake and Erin Morrison Flynn in February 2011 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

