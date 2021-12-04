Millennium Management LLC Sells 59,989 Shares of Dorman Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM)

Millennium Management LLC lessened its holdings in Dorman Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM) by 74.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,147 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 59,989 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC owned 0.06% of Dorman Products worth $2,089,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Dorman Products by 1.2% during the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,506 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,089,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its position in Dorman Products by 5.3% during the second quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 3,835 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $398,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its position in Dorman Products by 8.7% during the second quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 2,821 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $292,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its position in Dorman Products by 6.1% during the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,060 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $421,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Dorman Products by 2.6% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,901 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,025,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. 75.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Dorman Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $106.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 1st.

Shares of DORM opened at $112.67 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.56 billion, a PE ratio of 27.08 and a beta of 0.76. The company’s 50-day moving average is $107.50 and its 200-day moving average is $102.38. Dorman Products, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $86.22 and a fifty-two week high of $122.96.

Dorman Products (NASDAQ:DORM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The auto parts company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $348.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $329.89 million. Dorman Products had a net margin of 10.69% and a return on equity of 16.36%. Dorman Products’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.14 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Dorman Products, Inc. will post 4.68 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Michael Kealey sold 4,148 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.10, for a total value of $440,102.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jeffery Darby sold 7,297 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.60, for a total transaction of $770,563.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 10.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Dorman Products

Dorman Products, Inc engages in the supply of automotive replacement parts, fasteners, and service line products for the automotive aftermarket. Its products comprise of power-train, automotive body, chassis, and hardware. The company was founded by Steven L. Berman and Richard N. Berman in October 1978 and is headquartered in Colmar, PA.

