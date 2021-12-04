Millennium Management LLC Trims Holdings in Trillium Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIL)

Millennium Management LLC trimmed its position in Trillium Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIL) (TSE:TR) by 72.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 208,072 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 558,686 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC owned about 0.20% of Trillium Therapeutics worth $2,018,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Trillium Therapeutics by 465.6% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,656 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 4,656 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new stake in Trillium Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $68,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Trillium Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $73,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in Trillium Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $74,000. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank grew its holdings in Trillium Therapeutics by 21.0% during the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 12,275 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $114,000 after acquiring an additional 2,132 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.15% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:TRIL opened at $18.44 on Friday. Trillium Therapeutics Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.80 and a 52 week high of $20.96. The company has a market capitalization of $1.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.74 and a beta of 2.08. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $17.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.16.

Trillium Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TRIL) (TSE:TR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 18th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.01. Equities analysts expect that Trillium Therapeutics Inc. will post -0.87 EPS for the current year.

TRIL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. HC Wainwright lowered Trillium Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from C$22.00 to C$18.50 in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Bloom Burton assumed coverage on Trillium Therapeutics in a report on Friday, October 1st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $18.50 price objective on the stock. Craig Hallum downgraded Trillium Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $21.00 to $18.50 in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Benchmark downgraded Trillium Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Trillium Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.25.

Trillium Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage immuno-oncology company, which engages in the research and development of therapies for the treatment of cancer. It offers clinical programs, TTI-621 and TTI-622, target CD47, a signal that cancer cells frequently use to evade the immune system. The company was founded on March 31, 2004 and is headquartered in Mississauga, Canada.

