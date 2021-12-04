Minereum (MNE) Price Down 3.1% This Week

Minereum (CURRENCY:MNE) traded down 7.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on December 3rd. Over the last week, Minereum has traded 3.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Minereum coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0772 or 0.00000145 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Minereum has a market capitalization of $1.08 million and $35,841.00 worth of Minereum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001174 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.14 or 0.00004034 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001884 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $22.78 or 0.00042876 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $125.94 or 0.00236993 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded down 15.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.75 or 0.00007054 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Minereum Profile

Minereum is a coin. Minereum’s total supply is 13,958,267 coins. Minereum’s official Twitter account is @minereumtoken and its Facebook page is accessible here . Minereum’s official website is www.minereum.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Minereum is the first ever self mining Smart Contract Token. Coins are generated on the fly with a mathematical formula. The MNE token is an Ethereum-based token. The Genesis Addresses Collection occurred between April 14 5 PM UTC and April 15 5 PM UTC, 4268 addresses were collected from the community. Each Genesis Address was attributed 32,000 coins, as there were 4268 Genesis Addresses, the Total Maximum Supply was set to 136,576,000 MNE. Although the Total Max Supply is set to 136,576,000 MNE, this supply will only be reached in about 47 years. This is because of the Self Mining principle of minereum that only allows each Genesis Address to mine 0.00032 MNE per ethereum block. “

Buying and Selling Minereum

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Minereum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Minereum should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Minereum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

