MintMe.com Coin Tops One Day Trading Volume of $5,636.00 (MINTME)

MintMe.com Coin (CURRENCY:MINTME) traded down 13.8% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on December 4th. One MintMe.com Coin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0069 or 0.00000014 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. MintMe.com Coin has a market cap of $1.28 million and $5,636.00 worth of MintMe.com Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, MintMe.com Coin has traded 9.7% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About MintMe.com Coin

MINTME is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2-MintMe version hashing algorithm. MintMe.com Coin’s total supply is 535,590,146 coins and its circulating supply is 185,590,144 coins. MintMe.com Coin’s official website is www.mintme.com/coin . MintMe.com Coin’s official Twitter account is @mintmeproject . The official message board for MintMe.com Coin is webchain.network/news/archive

According to CryptoCompare, “MintMe Coin conceives the community of website users as the processing grid for applications. The protocol is constantly being revised in order to avoid exploitation with ASIC, thus keeping well- balanced block difficulty and device performance. There are over 1.5 billion websites, which are delivering millions of services every second; through MintMe Coin each of those sites could be securing DApps. MintMe.com Coin was recently rebranded from Webchain. “

Buying and Selling MintMe.com Coin

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MintMe.com Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade MintMe.com Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MintMe.com Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

