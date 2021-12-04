Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust (mQQQ) Hits Market Cap of $22.10 Million

Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust (CURRENCY:mQQQ) traded 3.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on December 4th. Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust has a total market cap of $22.10 million and $176,844.00 worth of Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust has traded down 2.5% against the U.S. dollar. One Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust coin can now be purchased for $386.56 or 0.00825209 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002135 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 21.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001651 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 23.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.14 or 0.00060076 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 20.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 15.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,880.33 or 0.08283480 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 26.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.04 or 0.00064136 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 27.6% against the dollar and now trades at $38.35 or 0.00081869 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 18.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46,623.04 or 0.99528008 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 22.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00002575 BTC.

Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust Coin Profile

Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust’s total supply is 57,177 coins. The official message board for Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust is medium.com/mirror-protocol . Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust’s official Twitter account is @mirror_protocol . Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust’s official website is mirror.finance

Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust using one of the exchanges listed above.

