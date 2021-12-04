Mirrored United States Oil Fund Price Hits $51.37 on Exchanges (mUSO)

Mirrored United States Oil Fund (CURRENCY:mUSO) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on December 3rd. In the last seven days, Mirrored United States Oil Fund has traded 2.6% lower against the dollar. Mirrored United States Oil Fund has a total market capitalization of $15.24 million and approximately $126,610.00 worth of Mirrored United States Oil Fund was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Mirrored United States Oil Fund coin can currently be bought for $51.37 or 0.00096895 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001889 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00001713 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.60 or 0.00061485 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.09 or 0.00069947 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,125.36 or 0.07780660 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 11.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47.03 or 0.00088698 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $52,878.54 or 0.99731981 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.43 or 0.00002701 BTC.

Mirrored United States Oil Fund Profile

Mirrored United States Oil Fund’s total supply is 296,699 coins. Mirrored United States Oil Fund’s official Twitter account is @mirror_protocol . The official website for Mirrored United States Oil Fund is mirror.finance . The official message board for Mirrored United States Oil Fund is medium.com/mirror-protocol

Mirrored United States Oil Fund Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mirrored United States Oil Fund directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mirrored United States Oil Fund should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Mirrored United States Oil Fund using one of the exchanges listed above.

