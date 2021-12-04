Mitesh Dhruv Sells 319 Shares of RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG) Stock

RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG) CFO Mitesh Dhruv sold 319 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.84, for a total value of $68,852.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of RingCentral stock opened at $193.65 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $17.85 billion, a P/E ratio of -68.19 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.54. RingCentral, Inc. has a 12 month low of $180.09 and a 12 month high of $449.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $233.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $251.26.

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The software maker reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.59) by $0.95. The firm had revenue of $414.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $393.42 million. RingCentral had a negative return on equity of 111.17% and a negative net margin of 17.54%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.24) earnings per share. Analysts forecast that RingCentral, Inc. will post -1.91 earnings per share for the current year.

RNG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on RingCentral from $375.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on RingCentral from $360.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on RingCentral from $342.00 to $352.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Northland Securities lowered their target price on RingCentral from $450.00 to $410.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Colliers Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $349.00 target price on shares of RingCentral in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $401.90.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RNG. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in RingCentral by 704.9% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 89,720 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $26,727,000 after purchasing an additional 78,573 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its holdings in RingCentral by 14.9% in the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 3,310 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $986,000 after acquiring an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its holdings in RingCentral by 18.7% in the second quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 9,942 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,889,000 after acquiring an additional 1,563 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its holdings in RingCentral by 9.1% in the second quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 4,305 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,250,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rheos Capital Works Inc. boosted its holdings in RingCentral by 121.2% in the second quarter. Rheos Capital Works Inc. now owns 66,800 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $19,411,000 after acquiring an additional 36,600 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.53% of the company’s stock.

RingCentral Company Profile

RingCentral, Inc engages in the provision of global enterprise cloud communications and collaboration solutions. The firm’s solutions provide a single user identity across multiple locations and devices, including smartphones, tablets, PCs and desk phones; and allow for communication across multiple modes, including high-definition voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings and fax.

