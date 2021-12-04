Mizuho Increases Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG) Price Target to $151.00

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG) had its target price boosted by Mizuho from $128.00 to $151.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. Mizuho’s target price suggests a potential upside of 2.00% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on ENTG. Craig Hallum upgraded Entegris from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $115.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Entegris from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Entegris from $151.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Entegris has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $156.00.

Entegris stock opened at $148.04 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $20.06 billion, a PE ratio of 53.64 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 2.74 and a current ratio of 4.12. Entegris has a one year low of $90.77 and a one year high of $158.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $138.78 and a 200 day moving average of $125.68.

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The semiconductor company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $579.49 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $583.55 million. Entegris had a return on equity of 29.31% and a net margin of 17.31%. Entegris’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.67 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Entegris will post 3.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Todd James Edlund sold 20,246 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.79, for a total transaction of $2,789,696.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP William James Shaner sold 16,888 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.11, for a total value of $2,231,073.68. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 25,670 shares in the company, valued at $3,391,263.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 73,019 shares of company stock valued at $9,917,502. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Boit C F David purchased a new stake in shares of Entegris in the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. West Branch Capital LLC purchased a new position in Entegris during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new position in Entegris during the 3rd quarter worth $37,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in Entegris during the 2nd quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Entegris during the 3rd quarter worth $58,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.82% of the company’s stock.

Entegris Company Profile

Entegris, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and supply of specialty materials for microelectronics industry. It operates through the following business segments: Specialty Chemicals and Engineered Materials (SCEM); Advanced Materials Handling (AMH); and Microcontamination Control (MC). The SCEM segment provides purity process chemistries, gases, and materials and delivery systems to support semiconductor and other advance manufacturing processes.

