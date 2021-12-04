Mobeus Income & Growth 2 VCT Plc (MIG) To Go Ex-Dividend on December 9th

Mobeus Income & Growth 2 VCT Plc (LON:MIG) announced a dividend on Thursday, December 2nd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 9th will be paid a dividend of GBX 12 ($0.16) per share on Friday, January 7th. This represents a yield of 11.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 9th. This is a boost from Mobeus Income & Growth 2 VCT’s previous dividend of $6.00. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Shares of LON:MIG opened at GBX 102.50 ($1.34) on Friday. Mobeus Income & Growth 2 VCT has a 12 month low of GBX 73 ($0.95) and a 12 month high of GBX 104 ($1.36). The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 98.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 93.80. The firm has a market cap of £74.54 million and a P/E ratio of 2.95.

About Mobeus Income & Growth 2 VCT

Mobeus Income & Growth 2 VCT Plc is a venture capital trust specializing in management buyouts in the small to medium-sized unquoted and AIM listed companies operating in the Internet software and e-business, information technology, telecommunications, and media sectors. It invests in companies based in the United Kingdom.

