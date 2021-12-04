Model N (NYSE:MODN) Trading Down 4.5%

Shares of Model N, Inc. (NYSE:MODN) traded down 4.5% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $26.67 and last traded at $26.83. 10,012 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 230,751 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.10.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Craig Hallum raised shares of Model N from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $40.00 to $41.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on shares of Model N from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, JMP Securities dropped their target price on shares of Model N from $55.00 to $45.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.20.

Get Model N alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of $952.40 million, a P/E ratio of -31.44 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a current ratio of 2.30. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $33.61.

Model N (NYSE:MODN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The software maker reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.30. Model N had a negative net margin of 15.37% and a negative return on equity of 8.26%. The firm had revenue of $51.48 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $50.63 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.01) EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Model N, Inc. will post -0.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Jason Blessing sold 14,540 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.37, for a total value of $470,659.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Mark Albert Anderson sold 2,011 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.37, for a total transaction of $65,096.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 25,216 shares of company stock worth $823,950. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its stake in Model N by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 3,302,854 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $110,646,000 after purchasing an additional 30,888 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Model N by 19.0% during the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 3,158,566 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $105,812,000 after acquiring an additional 503,792 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Model N by 1.6% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,359,084 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $79,029,000 after acquiring an additional 37,137 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Model N by 24.0% during the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,301,310 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $78,866,000 after acquiring an additional 444,972 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Light Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Model N by 10.9% during the second quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC now owns 2,161,936 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $74,090,000 after acquiring an additional 212,174 shares during the last quarter. 93.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Model N Company Profile (NYSE:MODN)

Model N, Inc engages in the provision of revenue management cloud solutions for the life science and technology industries. Its industry solutions include: revenue cloud for pharma, revenue cloud for medtech, revenue cloud for high tech and business services for life sciences. The firm’s products include: channel data management, channel management, deal Intelligence, deal management for high tech, deal management for life sciences, global pricing management, global tender management, government pricing, intelligence cloud, market development fund management, medicaid, payer management, price intelligence, provider management, rebate management and validata.

Further Reading: What Does An Overweight Rating Mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Model N Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Model N and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.