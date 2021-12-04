Momo (NASDAQ:MOMO) Raised to “Strong-Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Momo (NASDAQ:MOMO) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $14.00 price objective on the information services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Hello Group Inc. provides mobile social and entertainment platform primarily in China. Hello Group Inc., formerly known as Momo Inc., is based in BEIJING. “

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley upgraded Momo from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $13.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, September 20th. Citigroup reduced their price target on Momo from $18.30 to $18.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $14.98.

Shares of NASDAQ MOMO opened at $9.13 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 4.48 and a current ratio of 4.48. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $12.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.98. Momo has a fifty-two week low of $8.66 and a fifty-two week high of $20.99. The company has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.34 and a beta of 1.63.

Momo (NASDAQ:MOMO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 29th. The information services provider reported $2.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $2.40. Momo had a return on equity of 13.86% and a net margin of 13.85%. The firm had revenue of $3.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.67 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.31 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Momo will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MOMO. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its holdings in Momo by 125.1% during the 2nd quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 2,285 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,270 shares during the period. Marathon Asset Mgmt Ltd bought a new stake in Momo during the 3rd quarter valued at $47,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in Momo during the 2nd quarter valued at $52,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new stake in Momo during the 2nd quarter valued at $79,000. Finally, FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in Momo during the 2nd quarter valued at $190,000. Institutional investors own 60.21% of the company’s stock.

Momo Company Profile

Hello Group, Inc operates as a mobile-based social networking platform. The platform includes Momo mobile application and related features, functionalities, tools and services that are provided to users, customers and platform partners. It offerings includes live video, value added and mobile game services.

