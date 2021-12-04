Moncler (OTCMKTS:MONRY) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Barclays

Barclays reissued their equal weight rating on shares of Moncler (OTCMKTS:MONRY) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

MONRY has been the topic of several other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Moncler from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a sector perform rating on shares of Moncler in a research report on Friday, October 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold.

Moncler stock opened at $72.57 on Tuesday. Moncler has a fifty-two week low of $51.00 and a fifty-two week high of $80.41. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $71.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $69.35.

Moncler S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, designs, produces, and distributes clothing and related accessories for men, women, and children under the Moncler brand name. Its product portfolio includes footwear products; leather goods, such as bags, backpacks, and accessories; and sunglasses, eyeglasses, frames, and men's and women's ski goggles under the Moncler Lunettes brand.

