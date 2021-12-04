Moncler (OTCMKTS:MONRY) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Barclays

Posted by on Dec 4th, 2021

Barclays reissued their equal weight rating on shares of Moncler (OTCMKTS:MONRY) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

MONRY has been the topic of several other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Moncler from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a sector perform rating on shares of Moncler in a research report on Friday, October 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold.

Moncler stock opened at $72.57 on Tuesday. Moncler has a fifty-two week low of $51.00 and a fifty-two week high of $80.41. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $71.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $69.35.

Moncler Company Profile

Moncler S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, designs, produces, and distributes clothing and related accessories for men, women, and children under the Moncler brand name. Its product portfolio includes footwear products; leather goods, such as bags, backpacks, and accessories; and sunglasses, eyeglasses, frames, and men's and women's ski goggles under the Moncler Lunettes brand.

Recommended Story: What is intrinsic value?

The Fly logo

Analyst Recommendations for Moncler (OTCMKTS:MONRY)

Receive News & Ratings for Moncler Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moncler and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.