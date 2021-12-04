Monetha (MTH) Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $3.81 Million

Monetha (CURRENCY:MTH) traded up 0.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on December 4th. During the last week, Monetha has traded 2.3% higher against the US dollar. Monetha has a total market cap of $16.57 million and approximately $3.81 million worth of Monetha was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Monetha coin can now be bought for $0.0412 or 0.00000087 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 18.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001179 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002101 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 20.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.90 or 0.00003987 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 23.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.72 or 0.00041455 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 20% lower against the dollar and now trades at $112.98 or 0.00237471 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002101 BTC.

About Monetha

Monetha (CRYPTO:MTH) is a coin. Its launch date was August 31st, 2017. Monetha’s total supply is 402,400,000 coins. The Reddit community for Monetha is /r/Monetha and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Monetha’s official website is www.monetha.io . The official message board for Monetha is medium.com/@monetha . Monetha’s official Twitter account is @Monetha_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Monetha is a decentralized payment solution built on the Ethereum network. The Monetha solution leverages smart contract technology to provide a decentralized trust and reputation system in which sellers ratings are attatched to their respective transactions. The solution also enables merchants to accept ETH and Ethereum-based tokens which can be exchanged automatically into fiat currency MTH is an Ethereum-based token that is used to pay for goods on Monetha. The value of the MTH token is based on its underlying assets, properties and/or associated rights. Monetha tokens also represent percentage share of revenue of Monetha project. “

