MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eighteen research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $485.94.

A number of research firms have recently commented on MDB. UBS Group upped their target price on MongoDB from $300.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Argus upped their target price on MongoDB from $406.00 to $550.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on MongoDB from $400.00 to $470.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on MongoDB from $410.00 to $480.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on MongoDB from $410.00 to $475.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

In other news, CRO Cedric Pech sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $478.14, for a total transaction of $4,781,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Dev Ittycheria sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $499.55, for a total value of $17,484,250.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 255,196 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $127,483,161.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 98,555 shares of company stock worth $48,183,759. 7.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Blair William & Co. IL increased its position in shares of MongoDB by 10.7% in the 2nd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 187,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,821,000 after acquiring an additional 18,096 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ increased its position in shares of MongoDB by 24.3% in the 2nd quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 9,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,565,000 after acquiring an additional 1,926 shares during the period. Evolutionary Tree Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of MongoDB by 62.1% in the 2nd quarter. Evolutionary Tree Capital Management LLC now owns 10,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,752,000 after acquiring an additional 3,978 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of MongoDB by 76.3% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $309,000 after acquiring an additional 370 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of MongoDB by 39.1% in the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $439,000 after acquiring an additional 341 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.50% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ MDB traded down $31.43 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $450.16. 1,761,096 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 684,927. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $507.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $421.14. The company has a quick ratio of 5.74, a current ratio of 5.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. MongoDB has a 52 week low of $238.01 and a 52 week high of $590.00. The stock has a market cap of $29.79 billion, a PE ratio of -95.17 and a beta of 0.66.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 1st. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.15. MongoDB had a negative return on equity of 239.38% and a negative net margin of 41.24%. The company had revenue of $198.75 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $184.19 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.22) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that MongoDB will post -4.72 earnings per share for the current year.

MongoDB Company Profile

MongoDB, Inc engages in the development and provision of a general purpose database platform. The firm’s products include MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, MongoDB Atlas and Community Server. It also offers professional services including consulting and training. The company was founded by Eliot Horowitz, Dwight A.

