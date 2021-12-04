MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eighteen research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $485.94.
A number of research firms have recently commented on MDB. UBS Group upped their target price on MongoDB from $300.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Argus upped their target price on MongoDB from $406.00 to $550.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on MongoDB from $400.00 to $470.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on MongoDB from $410.00 to $480.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on MongoDB from $410.00 to $475.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.
In other news, CRO Cedric Pech sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $478.14, for a total transaction of $4,781,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Dev Ittycheria sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $499.55, for a total value of $17,484,250.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 255,196 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $127,483,161.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 98,555 shares of company stock worth $48,183,759. 7.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.
NASDAQ MDB traded down $31.43 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $450.16. 1,761,096 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 684,927. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $507.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $421.14. The company has a quick ratio of 5.74, a current ratio of 5.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. MongoDB has a 52 week low of $238.01 and a 52 week high of $590.00. The stock has a market cap of $29.79 billion, a PE ratio of -95.17 and a beta of 0.66.
MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 1st. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.15. MongoDB had a negative return on equity of 239.38% and a negative net margin of 41.24%. The company had revenue of $198.75 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $184.19 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.22) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that MongoDB will post -4.72 earnings per share for the current year.
MongoDB Company Profile
MongoDB, Inc engages in the development and provision of a general purpose database platform. The firm’s products include MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, MongoDB Atlas and Community Server. It also offers professional services including consulting and training. The company was founded by Eliot Horowitz, Dwight A.
