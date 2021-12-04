Monroe Capital Co. (NASDAQ:MRCC) Announces $0.25 Quarterly Dividend

Monroe Capital Co. (NASDAQ:MRCC) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, December 2nd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, December 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.25 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, December 31st. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 15th.

Monroe Capital has decreased its dividend payment by 21.4% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years. Monroe Capital has a payout ratio of 97.1% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings decline. Equities analysts expect Monroe Capital to earn $1.03 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 97.1%.

Shares of NASDAQ:MRCC opened at $11.46 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.26, a quick ratio of 3.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. Monroe Capital has a 1 year low of $7.80 and a 1 year high of $11.85. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.82. The firm has a market cap of $246.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.07 and a beta of 1.29.

Monroe Capital (NASDAQ:MRCC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.05. Monroe Capital had a return on equity of 9.33% and a net margin of 65.05%. The business had revenue of $15.21 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.74 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.26 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Monroe Capital will post 1.04 EPS for the current year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Monroe Capital stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Monroe Capital Co. (NASDAQ:MRCC) by 4.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 37,637 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,477 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.17% of Monroe Capital worth $404,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 20.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. TheStreet lowered Monroe Capital from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. B. Riley upgraded Monroe Capital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their target price for the company from $11.50 to $10.50 in a report on Thursday, November 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Monroe Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price on the stock in a report on Saturday, November 6th.

Monroe Capital Corp. is an externally managed, closed-end, non-diversified management investment company, which engages in the provision of financial solutions. Its investment objective is to maximize the total return to our stockholders in the form of current income and capital appreciation. The company was founded on February 9, 2011 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

