Montrose Environmental Group (NYSE:MEG) Lifted to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Montrose Environmental Group (NYSE:MEG) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $79.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 17.86% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Montrose Environmental Group Inc. provides environmental services principally in the United States. The company’s operating segment consists Assessment, Permitting and Response; Measurement and Analysis; and Remediation and Reuse. Assessment, Permitting and Response segment provides scientific advisory and consulting services to support environmental assessments, environmental emergency response and environmental audits. Measurement and Analysis segment tests and analyzes air, water and soil to determine concentrations of contaminants, as well as the toxicological impact of contaminants on flora, fauna and human health. Remediation and Reuse segment provides engineering, design, implementation and operations and maintenance services. Montrose Environmental Group Inc. is based in Irvine, California. “

MEG has been the topic of several other reports. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Montrose Environmental Group from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of Montrose Environmental Group from $68.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Montrose Environmental Group from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.53.

Montrose Environmental Group stock opened at $67.03 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $68.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $56.71. The company has a market cap of $1.98 billion, a P/E ratio of -43.81 and a beta of 0.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.21. Montrose Environmental Group has a fifty-two week low of $27.30 and a fifty-two week high of $80.42.

Montrose Environmental Group (NYSE:MEG) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $132.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $120.31 million. Montrose Environmental Group had a positive return on equity of 7.31% and a negative net margin of 4.51%. On average, analysts expect that Montrose Environmental Group will post 0.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, General Counsel Nasym Afsari sold 6,101 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.22, for a total value of $458,917.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Vijay Manthripragada sold 66,103 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.14, for a total transaction of $4,372,052.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 569,364 shares of company stock worth $35,957,427 over the last ninety days. 16.92% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Montrose Environmental Group in the third quarter worth $43,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Montrose Environmental Group by 1,181.8% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 1,749 shares during the last quarter. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Montrose Environmental Group in the second quarter worth $129,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Montrose Environmental Group by 79.8% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,000 after buying an additional 1,370 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in Montrose Environmental Group by 13.0% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,000 after purchasing an additional 373 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.91% of the company’s stock.

Montrose Environmental Group, Inc operates as an environmental services company in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Assessment, Permitting and Response; Measurement and Analysis; and Remediation and Reuse. The Assessment, Permitting and Response segment provides scientific advisory and consulting services to support environmental assessments, environmental emergency response and recovery, toxicology consulting and environmental audits and permits for current operations, facility upgrades, new projects, decommissioning projects, and development projects.

