More Coin (MORE) Price Hits $0.0379 on Top Exchanges

More Coin (CURRENCY:MORE) traded down 22.7% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on December 4th. More Coin has a total market cap of $75,787.65 and approximately $313.00 worth of More Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One More Coin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0379 or 0.00000080 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, More Coin has traded down 16.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 18.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001179 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002101 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 20.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.90 or 0.00003987 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 23.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.72 or 0.00041455 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 20% lower against the dollar and now trades at $112.98 or 0.00237471 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002101 BTC.

More Coin Coin Profile

More Coin (MORE) is a coin. It was first traded on June 26th, 2019. More Coin’s total supply is 30,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,000,000 coins. More Coin’s official website is www.mre.live . More Coin’s official Twitter account is @getmorecoin

According to CryptoCompare, “MORE is an innovation in nightlife, live entertainment, and membership. A membership to MORE will give users preferred access to nightclubs in Los Angeles, New York, Las Vegas, and Orange County. MORE members have access to reciprocal clubs around the country in addition to MORE home clubs. MORE members may also spend cryptocurrency on various club services. “

