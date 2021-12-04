Morgan Stanley Boosts Stake in Cavco Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVCO)

Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Cavco Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVCO) by 50.2% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 31,359 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 10,477 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Cavco Industries were worth $6,968,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Cavco Industries by 2.7% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 165,311 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $36,730,000 after purchasing an additional 4,358 shares during the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cavco Industries by 8.7% during the first quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 3,197 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $721,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Cavco Industries by 209.8% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 4,316 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $959,000 after purchasing an additional 2,923 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Cavco Industries by 32.1% during the second quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 2,621 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $582,000 after purchasing an additional 637 shares during the last quarter. Finally, People s United Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cavco Industries by 2.6% during the second quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 4,314 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $959,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. 91.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently commented on CVCO. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cavco Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $339.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Craig Hallum raised their target price on shares of Cavco Industries from $305.00 to $402.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th.

Shares of NASDAQ CVCO opened at $309.02 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $264.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $243.76. Cavco Industries, Inc. has a 52-week low of $170.85 and a 52-week high of $319.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.17 and a beta of 1.09.

Cavco Industries (NASDAQ:CVCO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The construction company reported $4.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.72 by $1.34. Cavco Industries had a net margin of 8.53% and a return on equity of 15.78%. The firm had revenue of $359.54 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $336.80 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.62 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Cavco Industries, Inc. will post 13.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Cavco Industries Company Profile

Cavco Industries, Inc engages in the development of residential modular structures. It offers manufactured homes, modular homes, park model RVs and cabins, commercial structures, mortgage lending, and insurance. The firm’s brands include Cavco, Fleetwood, Palm Harbor and Fairmont, Friendship, Chariot Eagle and Destiny.

