Morgan Stanley Buys 839,403 Shares of Eledon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELDN)

Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Eledon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELDN) by 7,235.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 851,004 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 839,403 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 5.95% of Eledon Pharmaceuticals worth $6,732,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ELDN. State Street Corp purchased a new position in Eledon Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at approximately $261,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Eledon Pharmaceuticals by 25.7% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 124,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $985,000 after buying an additional 25,491 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Eledon Pharmaceuticals by 106.8% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 32,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,000 after buying an additional 16,588 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Eledon Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at approximately $156,000. 66.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Eledon Pharmaceuticals alerts:

ELDN has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Eledon Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. HC Wainwright cut their price target on shares of Eledon Pharmaceuticals from $35.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $33.00 price target on shares of Eledon Pharmaceuticals in a report on Sunday, November 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.67.

NASDAQ ELDN opened at $4.02 on Friday. Eledon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.95 and a 12-month high of $23.99. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.98.

Eledon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ELDN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.66) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.67) by $0.01. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($3.91) EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Eledon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.58 EPS for the current year.

About Eledon Pharmaceuticals

Eledon Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical stage biotechnology company using its expertise in targeting the CD40L pathway to develop potential treatments for people requiring an organ or cellular transplant, and for people living with autoimmune and neurodegenerative disease. The firm’s compound in development is AT-1501, a humanized IgG1 anti-CD40L antibody with high affinity for CD40 ligand (CD40L, also called CD154), a well-validated biological target with broad therapeutic potential.

Featured Story: Stock Market News Sentiment

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ELDN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eledon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELDN).

Receive News & Ratings for Eledon Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eledon Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.