Morgan Stanley Lowers Position in Stoke Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STOK)

Morgan Stanley cut its holdings in Stoke Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STOK) by 10.3% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 194,490 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,445 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Stoke Therapeutics were worth $6,548,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in STOK. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its stake in Stoke Therapeutics by 38.7% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 418 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Stoke Therapeutics by 1,593.5% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,227 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in Stoke Therapeutics by 35.7% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 715 shares in the last quarter. Amundi bought a new position in Stoke Therapeutics in the second quarter worth about $178,000. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC raised its holdings in Stoke Therapeutics by 7.9% in the second quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 5,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. 94.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Stoke Therapeutics alerts:

STOK opened at $20.31 on Friday. Stoke Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $19.83 and a 52-week high of $71.58. The company has a market cap of $747.23 million, a P/E ratio of -9.72 and a beta of 0.20. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $25.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.16.

Stoke Therapeutics (NASDAQ:STOK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.61) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.57) by ($0.04). On average, research analysts expect that Stoke Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have commented on STOK. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 target price on shares of Stoke Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Stoke Therapeutics in a report on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $43.00 target price for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Stoke Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Stoke Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Stoke Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $58.33.

In other Stoke Therapeutics news, COO Huw M. Nash sold 5,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.83, for a total value of $141,531.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Huw M. Nash sold 3,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.54, for a total value of $89,452.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 17,100 shares of company stock worth $417,791. 51.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Stoke Therapeutics Profile

Stoke Therapeutics, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the research and development of treatments for genetic diseases. It offers a wide range of relevant tissues including the central nervous system, eye, kidney, and liver. The company was founded by Isabel Aznarez and Adrian R. Krainer in June 2014 and is headquartered in Bedford, MA.

Recommended Story: How to interpret the current ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STOK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Stoke Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STOK).

Receive News & Ratings for Stoke Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stoke Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.