Morgan Stanley Purchases 169,776 Shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited (NASDAQ:AOSL)

Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited (NASDAQ:AOSL) by 300.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 226,307 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 169,776 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.87% of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor worth $6,876,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 3.7% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 12,564 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $382,000 after purchasing an additional 447 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 25.1% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,605 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 522 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 84.9% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,310 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 1,520 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 123.0% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,419 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 1,886 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board boosted its position in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 6.4% during the second quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 48,568 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,476,000 after purchasing an additional 2,900 shares in the last quarter. 57.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Yifan Liang sold 6,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.90, for a total value of $236,940.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Bing Xue sold 1,492 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.49, for a total transaction of $46,983.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 63,315 shares of company stock worth $2,480,692 over the last 90 days. 19.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research firms recently commented on AOSL. Benchmark began coverage on shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Alpha and Omega Semiconductor has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.00.

Shares of AOSL stock opened at $49.95 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited has a 1 year low of $22.00 and a 1 year high of $53.98. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $38.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.14 and a beta of 2.53.

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor (NASDAQ:AOSL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The semiconductor company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.11. Alpha and Omega Semiconductor had a net margin of 10.39% and a return on equity of 15.51%. The firm had revenue of $187.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $180.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.44 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited will post 3.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Alpha and Omega Semiconductor

Alpha & Omega Semiconductor Ltd. designs, develops and supplies power semiconductor products. Its products include analog switches, insulated-gate bipolar transistors, metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistors, power integrated circuits, and transient voltage suppressors. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Hong Kong, China, South Korea, United States, and Other Countries.

