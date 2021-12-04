Morgan Stanley Raises Stock Position in PAR Technology Co. (NYSE:PAR)

Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in PAR Technology Co. (NYSE:PAR) by 247.6% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 95,350 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 67,920 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in PAR Technology were worth $6,669,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. ADW Capital Management LLC increased its stake in PAR Technology by 11.8% in the 2nd quarter. ADW Capital Management LLC now owns 2,050,000 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $143,377,000 after buying an additional 215,630 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG grew its position in shares of PAR Technology by 12.4% during the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 14,544 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,010,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of PAR Technology by 23.3% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 164,827 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $11,528,000 after purchasing an additional 31,181 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of PAR Technology by 19.9% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 419,352 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $29,329,000 after purchasing an additional 69,573 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tabor Asset Management LP purchased a new position in shares of PAR Technology during the second quarter valued at about $2,803,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.46% of the company’s stock.

Get PAR Technology alerts:

Shares of NYSE:PAR opened at $51.54 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.90, a quick ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. PAR Technology Co. has a 12 month low of $49.85 and a 12 month high of $90.35. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $62.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $64.45. The company has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.82 and a beta of 1.84.

PAR Technology (NYSE:PAR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The software maker reported ($1.23) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.72) by ($0.51). PAR Technology had a negative net margin of 24.30% and a negative return on equity of 17.51%. The business had revenue of $77.86 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $71.69 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that PAR Technology Co. will post -2.13 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered PAR Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $101.75.

About PAR Technology

PAR Technology Corp. engages in the provision of software and hardware support services for the hospitality industry. It operates through the Restaurant/Retail and Government segments. The Restaurant/Retail segment offers point-of-sale (POS) software, hardware, back-office software, systems, services, and integrated technical solutions to the restaurant and retail industries.

Featured Article: How to start trading in the forex market?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PAR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PAR Technology Co. (NYSE:PAR).

Receive News & Ratings for PAR Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PAR Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.