Morgan Stanley Trims Stock Position in Invesco Global Clean Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:PBD)

Morgan Stanley cut its stake in shares of Invesco Global Clean Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:PBD) by 23.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 225,841 shares of the company’s stock after selling 70,800 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Invesco Global Clean Energy ETF were worth $6,997,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in Invesco Global Clean Energy ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in Invesco Global Clean Energy ETF by 82.0% during the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 27,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $855,000 after buying an additional 12,427 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in Invesco Global Clean Energy ETF by 6.5% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 450,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,968,000 after buying an additional 27,504 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Invesco Global Clean Energy ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in Invesco Global Clean Energy ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $51,000.

Shares of PBD stock opened at $27.45 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $29.57 and its 200 day moving average is $29.50. Invesco Global Clean Energy ETF has a 52-week low of $25.95 and a 52-week high of $41.26.

